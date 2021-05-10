Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Actor Kunal Kemmu and director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Monday took a trip down the memory lane as their film "Go Goa Gone" clocked eight years of its release.

The 2013 zombie thriller, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari, revolves around three friends who, while in Goa, decide to visit an isolated island for a rave party. But next morning, they find themselves stranded and also surrounded by zombies.

Sharing a series of pictures from the film's sets, Kemmu said he is thankful to everyone for showering endless love on the movie and keeping it relevant.

"I still smile reminiscing about each of these moments and more every time I see a picture or watch a scene from the film. A big thank you to all of you for giving it so much love and keeping it so relevant through these years. Here's to the endless love for this film of zombies," he captioned the post on Instagram.

The director duo also shared a "precious memory" from the sets of the film.

"Time flies! It is the anniversary of 'Go Goa Gone' again! In these times, it's the memories that seem even more precious! Pls stay safe, mask up (sic)," they captioned the video.

Produced by Khan, Dinesh Vijan and Eros International, "Go Goa Gone" reportedly earned over Rs 38 crore.

Last year, Vijan had told PTI that the plot of the film's sequel will revolve around aliens.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)