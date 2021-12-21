Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has shown support for actor Bradley Cooper's latest film 'Nightmare Alley' on social media.

According to People magazine, the film, now in theatres, is based on William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel and is set in the 1940s. Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) is an ambitious carnival member-turned mentalist who pursues a dark path conning rich clients into thinking he speaks with the dead.

The movie also stars Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins and more.

Taking to Twitter, Gaga wrote, "Nightmare Alley is an amazing film with an amazing cast, congratulations to @RealGDT. Bradley is spectacular, Cate and Rooney beyond powerful! I loved it so much. Go see it!"

Earlier, Cooper had told Deadline that his 'Nightmare Alley' role "terrified me, for many reasons."

He explained, "But as we started to delve into it -- and we had the real benefit of time and prep to work on this -- the idea of inhabiting somebody who doesn't know who they are, and who's in search of who they are through the whole film, right up until the last scene. I thought, 'Maybe that's where I am in my life as an actor and a human being.'"

He added, "It was important to go there, unflinchingly and boldly, which I was able to do with Guillermo hand-in-hand. It cost something for us emotionally, making this movie. It was very risky to go to these places of, 'Are we this person? Is this a side of ourselves? Is this who we really are?' I found that to be quite vulnerable as an actor. All my characters tend to linger, but this one, I have to say, was an especially hard one."

As per People magazine, Cooper recently sang Gaga's praises during a conversation with her 'House of Gucci' director Ridley Scott. The actor/director recalled being impressed with her while making 2018's 'A Star Is Born' together. (ANI)

