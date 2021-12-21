Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will be arriving in theatres on February 18 in India. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer with screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, with a story by Judkins, will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India. Uncharted: First Look Poster of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg-Starrer Out!

Sony Pictures India recently made an announcement with regards to the film's release on their social media as they shared the film's poster and wrote, "The race for the greatest treasure never found begins in #UnchartedMovie, starring @TomHolland2013 and @MarkWahlberg, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Uncharted: From Sic Parvis Magna to Sam Drake, 5 Easter Eggs From Tom Holland’s New Trailer of the PlayStation Game Film Adaptation.

The film serves as an origin story and prequel to the video games of the same name and follows the journey of Nathan Drake played by Tom Holland on his first treasure hunting adventure with his partner Victor Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg as they set out on the hot pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found."

The film that went into development as early as 2008, has faced numerous roadblocks to its release. Finally, it will see the light of day first with UK release on February 11 followed by its worldwide release on February 18.

