Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is a doting mother to son Viaan and daughter Samisha, feels parents should give freedom to children to mould their personalities in whatever way they feel most comfortable. "I firmly believe that we need to let children mould their personalities in whatever way they feel most comfortable.

As parents you realize very early on that no two kids are alike - Each of them have their own individual qualities which makes them special. We tend to ignore the gifts our children already possess and seek something different from them," Shilpa said, adding that she takes this inspiration from Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming film Encanto.

Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, the musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family's survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special. The film will be out on December 24.

