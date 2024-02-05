Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi says he is collaborating with A R Rahman and Javed Akhtar on Lahore 1947, a film that also marks his reunion with actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan All Set to Collaborate With Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Upcoming Film- Read Official Statement.

Santoshi directed Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, while he and Deol have worked extensively on hits like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. Aamir is producing Lahore 1947, with Deol playing the lead role. Lahore 1947 is a very special film. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. With Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak," Santoshi said in a statement.

Lahore 1947 Official Announcement:

"For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone else than A R Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team, and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon," he added.

The filmmaker, 58, is also known for hits like China Gate, Pukar, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Khaki and Ajab Prem Ghazab Kahani, said they will begin shooting the film soon.

"We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny and one of my favourite directors, Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching," the statement read.