New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A title teaser has been unveiled on Monday of late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project -- 'Gandhada Gudi'.

Directed by Amoghavarsha, the documentary film features Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha exploring the wildlife, nature and its majestic beauty.

The teaser's description, posted on YouTube, read, "Appu's dream, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it's legend. It's time for the return - "Gandhada Gudi" in a full-length film."

Kannada star Yash also shared the link to the teaser on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise."

'Gandhada Gudi' is currently in post-production and is slated for its theatrical release in 2022. The film is presented by PRK Productions and Mudskipper. (ANI)

