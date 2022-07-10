California [U.S], July 10 (ANI): Marvel comics 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is currently gathering a lot of appreciation from the netizens, soon after its release, fans demanded a special director's cut version of the film, to which the director Taika Waititi has now finally dismissed.

According to Variety, the 'Thor: Love and Thunder" director stated, "I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it."

Marvel fans on social media started the trend "#ReleaseTheWaititiCut", as they wanted to see some more action and jokes in the Chris Hemsworth starrer film.

Earlier, DC comics released a special director's cut version of their 2017 released film 'Justice League', the new version 'Justice League Zack Snyders cut' was premiered on HBO Max and gathered a lot more positive feedback from the audience than the original film.

Although Waititi has now dismissed the news of making a special director's cut version, the makers still shared some ideas on what would his extended cut of the film would look like.

The 46-year-old director, as per variety, stated, "I'd say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there...There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them!."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is the fourth instalment of the 'Thor' franchise, which casts Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt in prominent roles. (ANI)

