Actor Salman Khan on Monday issued a stern warning for third parties falsely using his and his production name for casting in films. Salman took to Instagram and shared a statement, which read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner. " Badshah Reveals He Met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Backstage Shortly After Their Reconciliation Following a Long-Standing Feud.

Salman Khan Films has produced films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero, Tubelight, Race 3, Loveyatri, among others. And also Salman's recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Salman is busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT, which is streaming on Jio Cinema. Salman's Bigg Boss hosting avatar has definitely booked a special place in his fans' hearts. Over the years, he has been seen forming a special connection with not BB avid watchers but also with the contestants. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan’s Pics Holding Cigarette While Hosting the Show Go Viral.

On the acting front, he will be next seen in his much-awaited Tiger 3.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.