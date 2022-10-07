Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): 'The Legend of Vox Machina' has been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, the declaration was made during the panel for the New York Comic Con for the programme.

According to Variety, ahead of the season premiere, the programme was given a second season order; Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in January. Per the official description of the new season, "After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again--this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave."

A group of voice actors gather together to play 'Dungeons & Dragons' on the web series Critical Role, on which the characters and plotlines of 'The Legend of Vox Machina' are based. The Briarwood arc from the first Critical Role campaign was followed in the first season of "The Legend of Vox Machina."

According to Variety, Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Matthew Mercer, who founded Critical Role, all appear in the series as cast members and executive producers. Executive producers include Ben Kalina, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Brandon Auman. Titmouse, Critical Role, and Amazon Studios jointly create the show for Amazon.

An A-list cast of extra voice actors from Season 1 included Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, Indira Varma, Stephen Root, Dominic Monaghan, Khary Payton, Gina Torres, Rory McCann, Esme Creed-Miles, and more. (ANI)

