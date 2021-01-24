Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Recollecting his past experience of being arrested 7 years back on the same day, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber on Sunday said that "let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you".

The 'Baby' singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of his arrest day. He termed the incident as "not my finest hour".

In the picture, Bieber is seen donning black leather pants and a matching hoodie and paired it up with red shoes. The singer is seen handcuffed, while the US police officials are walking along with him. The face of the 'Under the mistletoe' singer is covered up by the hoodie.

Recalling the incident of being arrested, the 'Sorry' singer wrote in the caption to the post, "7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. "

"Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god..," he added.

Stating that God has brought him a long way, Bieber said, "I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then till now I do realise something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now."

Giving a message of encouragement to his fans and followers, the 'One Time' singer added, " My encouragement to you is to 'let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you."

" Do not allow shame to ruin your "today" let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be," asserted Bieber.

Sending out love to all his fans, he concluded the note by stating, "LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART." (ANI)

