Los Angeles, May 26 (PTI) "Wonder Woman 1984" star Lilly Aspell and Jack Champion, who will next be seen in "Avatar 2", are set to feature alongside Hollywood veteran Liam Neeson in the upcoming film "Retribution".

A remake of 2015 Spanish film "El Desconocido", the thriller will be directed by Nimrod Antal, known for "Predators" and "Vacancy".

The story follows a businessman (Neeson) who discovers that a bomb has been planted in the car he's driving by an unknown assailant, who tells the driver to execute a series of commands throughout the day or the bomb will be detonated.

Making things worse, the businessman is accompanied in the car by his family.

According to Deadline, Aspell and Champion will play Neeson's on-screen children.

While 13-year-old Aspell is best known for starring as the young Diana Prince in the "Wonder Woman" films, Champion (16) is currently filming back-to-back "Avatar" sequels.

The movie is a joint production of Studiocanal, The Picture Company and filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra's Ombra Productions.

Vaca Films, which made the original movie, will executive produce along with Atresmedia Cine.

Also featuring "The Undoing" actor Noma Dumezweni, "Retribution" begins shooting next month in Berlin.

