Montana [US], March 4 (ANI): The first bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the US State of Montana was unveiled at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana in Missoula, marking a significant cultural milestone in India-US ties.

According to the official X post by the Consul General of India in Seattle through the handle of 'India in Seattle', the bust was jointly unveiled by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and the Consul General of India in Seattle, during a ceremony attended by senior state officials, faculty, and students of the university, and members of the Montana World Affairs Council.

According to the post, the bust has been presented as a gift from the Government of India and stands as a tribute to Gandhi's enduring ideals of peace and non-violence.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Governor Gianforte said, "Gandhi's life reminds us that leadership starts with character. The inscription on the bust features a quote attributed to Gandhi that good ideas mean nothing without action. That message resonates here in Montana."

The event was also attended by Montana's First Lady, Susan Gianforte, along with leading state officials and members of the academic community.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with India as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur began a three-day visit to New Delhi on Sunday.

In a post on X on Monday, the US Embassy in India said, "Welcome to India, @State_SCA Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur! Looking forward to productive meetings with Indian partners this week as we continue advancing the U.S.-India partnership."

According to an official statement released by the embassy, Kapur's visit from March 1 to 3 included meetings with senior Indian officials to discuss regional security and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the statement, the visit was aimed at building on recent diplomatic momentum to advance US President Donald Trump's vision of a robust and mutually beneficial US-India partnership. (ANI)

