Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) Television network NBC has decided to end Indo-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh's late-night program after the show's second season.

The show titled "A Little Late With Lilly Singh", debuted on the network in September 2019. It made Singh the only woman hosting a late-night show on the broadcast networks.

According to Deadline, the final episode of "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" will air on June 3.

The internet star has now signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop unscripted projects.

Apart from this she will be focusing on creating projects under her banner Unicorn Island Productions.

“I'm going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we're saying goodbye to 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh'. I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show," Singh said in a statement.

“And to the Late with Lilly crew, I'm so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late night. We've given 21 people their late night debut this season. That's pretty incredible and it's been a true honour," she added.

Singh is also attached to star in a Netflix comedy series that she is developing with Kenya Barris. PTI

