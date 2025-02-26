Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal has addressed the ongoing issue of how many Bollywood songs are still written from a male perspective, emphasising the need for change. In an insightful interview with Lilly Singh, she revealed her discomfort with her iconic track "Chikni Chameli" starring Katrina Kaif. Shreya explained that the song's lyrics often resonate with young girls, even as young as five or six, who sing along without fully grasping the meaning behind the words. She expressed concern over the impact of such songs and advocated for a more nuanced representation of women in music. Fight Against Obesity: Mohanlal, Shreya Ghoshal, Other Influential Figures Join PM Narendra Modi’s Call To Combat Obesity With Reduced Oil Consumption.

Shreya Ghoshal Is 'Embarassed' By "Chikni Chameli"

Speaking to Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Shreya said, "I have a handful of songs which could be borderline raunchy, like "Chikni Chameli". There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified or objectifying women in general. The reason I’ve become more conscious of this over time is that I see little girls singing these songs without understanding their meaning. They’re just dancing to them, and they come to me saying, ‘Oh, we love your song! Can we sing it for you?’ and I feel very embarrassed. A little girl, just five or six years old, singing those lyrics—it doesn’t sound good." ‘Pure Love for Coldplay’: Shreya Ghoshal Gets Teary-Eyed During British Rock Band’s Mumbai Concert at DY Patil Stadium (See Pics & Watch Videos).

Singer Shreya Ghoshal Talks About "Chikni Chameli" Song

She further suggested that the lyrics would have likely carried a more graceful tone if written by a woman. "I have become conscious about this. Talking about being sexy or sensuous isn’t wrong, but the way it’s written matters. If a woman had written it, she would have done so in a more graceful manner. It’s all about perspective, and in our society, especially in India, it’s important to set certain benchmarks. Films and music have a huge impact on people’s lives, and any blockbuster song or film becomes part of history. I don’t want to be part of that kind of history," she added.

Watch "Chikni Chameli" Song:

For the unversed, "Chikni Chameli" is a popular item number from the 2012 Bollywood film Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt. Featuring Katrina Kaif, the track became a major hit and gained widespread acclaim. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it was composed by Ajay-Atul with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track's energetic beats and catchy lyrics contributed to its massive success. It remains one of the most memorable songs from the movie.

