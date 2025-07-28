Florida [US], July 28 (ANI): Football star Lionel Messi made a surprising arrival at a Coldplay concert last weekend at a concert that was held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and which drew a massive crowd of fans.

Taking to Instagram, Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo who accompanied home to the concert, Roccuzzo shared a string of pictures showing the duo seated in a VIP box and posing for pictures. "Coldplay," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Aamir Khan in Trouble? Why Did 25 Police Officers Visit 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Actor's Bandra Residence in Mumbai? LatestLY Exclusive.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMo4-qBMAwf/

The couple was accompanied by their three sons- Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Also Read | 'Little Tornado of Sunshine': Mandira Bedi Pens Emotional Note As She Celebrates 5 Years of Adopting Daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal (View Post).

While Messi's attendance at the concert stirred a lot of excitement among fans, it was his 'kiss cam' moment that left people talking.

Messi and Roccuzzo took centre-stage as they made it to the candid visuals, only for fans to erupt in cheers and chants of "Messi Messi."

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, also took note and gave a rousing welcome to the football legend.

Calling Messi the "No. 1 sportsperson of all time," the singer said, "Oh Leo, my beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine, thank you for coming to see our band play," as reported by ESPN.

The couple appeared pleased and impressed with the musical tribute.

Reacting to the pictures, fans took a hilarious jibe at the recent controversy involving the former Astronomer CEO and human resource executive. One wrote, "At least someone went with their own wife. Good," while another added, "Family first, unlike those ones."

The athlete's appearance comes at a time when Coldplay's concert has been hogging headlines over the kiss cam' fiasco.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught sharing an intimate moment with former colleague Kristin Cabot. Owing to their marital statuses, their video became a target of intense criticism and backlash. Both individuals have now resigned from the firm, reported Page Six. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)