Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Lisa Kudrow, the beloved 'Friends' star, has shared her enthusiasm about her collaboration with Ray Romano, revealing that she had long fantasized about working with the 'Everybody Loves Raymond' actor before their new drama, 'No Good Deed', brought them together.

At the premiere of Netflix's 'No Good Deed' on December 4, Kudrow, 61, expressed her excitement about working alongside Romano, 66.

"He's everything I thought he would be. He's easy. He's effortless. He's a fantastic actor," Kudrow told People magazine, sharing her admiration for her co-star.

"It's everything I sort of fantasized. I'd see Ray in other things and say, 'God, he's a really good actor. I'd love to work with him, but I guess that'll never happen,'" she said.

Despite her excitement, Kudrow admitted she felt "nervous" when she first had the chance to act with Romano. However, her apprehension quickly faded as he proved to be exactly who she had hoped he would be.

"He turned out to be exactly who I thought he would be," she said, during an interview with People magazine.

While their new project is a dramatic departure from their previous comedic roles, Kudrow revealed she's still eager to return to the world of sitcoms.

In fact, she has been pitching Romano on the idea. "I kept saying to Ray, like, 'Let's do a sitcom. Come on. Rehearse all week and then shoot. Let's do that,'" Kudrow recalled, though she added with a laugh, "I think I forget what the hard work was in the beginning of doing one of those shows."

Kudrow's suggestion comes after 'Everybody Loves Raymond' ran for nine successful seasons from 1996 to 2005, where Romano played the iconic role of Raymond Barone.

Romano, who is no stranger to sitcom fame, revealed he hadn't watched a single episode of the series in nearly two decades until recently.

"I made it through all of them. I forced myself," he confessed, in an interview with People magazine, adding, "And back then, 20 years ago, I was quite critical of it, close to it. I did it. I was there. I saw how the butter was made or whatever the saying is. Being removed from it now, I appreciated it."

In 'No Good Deed', Kudrow and Romano play Lydia and Paul, a long-time couple navigating life in a new phase.

The couple lists their longtime home, setting off a real estate frenzy as multiple families vie to buy what they believe is their dream house. As the synopsis reveals, "As Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare."

The show, which will premiere on December 12, delves into themes of facing the past and confronting dark secrets, as Lydia and Paul struggle to move on from their former lives. (ANI)

