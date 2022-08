New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child soon. On Wednesday, the actor dropped a cute video on her social media in which she shows her baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhoom: 2' actor dropped the video, which she captioned, "Look! #lovemybabybump #pregnantandconfident #lovemybody #loveyourself."

In the dubbed video, Bipasha could be seen saying 'Look I've got a baby in my belly' as she shows her baby bump in a black bodycon dress.

She kept her hair open and makeup heavy in the reel video.

Soon after the 'Raaz' actor dropped the adorable video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Actor R Madhwan commented, "Wowwweee. CONGRATULATIONS... I AM SO SO SO HAPPY FOR BOTH OF YOU.... Yipeeeeeeee.. have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery."

Bipasha's hubby Karan Singh Grover wrote, "Yeah look!!!! My baby in your belly!"

Bipasha and Karan, on Tuesday, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

After Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the 'Jism' actor becomes the third actor who is currently expecting her first child.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

