Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The 'One Direction' alum took to his Twitter handle to announce the cancellation of his tours. He also said that his "thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war."

Also Read | Beetlejuice 2 in Works at Brad Pitt's Production Banner Plan B Entertainment; Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder to Reprise Their Roles.

"Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice," he wrote in a short note to his fans.

He added, "The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war."

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch Urges People to Help Ukraine After Being Honoured With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Says 'We Can't Stand Back Anymore'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the former One Directioner was scheduled to perform in Kyiv's Stereo Plaza on July 4 before travelling to Moscow to perform at Circus City Hall on July 6 as part of his 2022 World Tour, in support of his 2020 debut album 'Walls'.

Green Day announced on Sunday that the US rock band is cancelling its upcoming tour stop in Moscow, which was originally slated for May 29, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine that has left hundreds dead and many injured.

"With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium," the band wrote on its Instagram Story.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe," the band added.

On Friday, AJR also cancelled its upcoming concert in Moscow, originally scheduled for October 22, writing in their Twitter announcement, "Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country's unprovoked and criminal behaviour. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)