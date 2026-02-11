PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

9M FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹137.50 Cr, YoY growth of 4.07%

- EBITDA of ₹2.19 Cr

- PAT* of ₹66.64 Cr, YoY growth of 388.37%

- PAT Margin of 48.47%, YoY growth of 3,814 bps

- EPS of ₹11.69, YoY growth of 381.07%

*Includes Exceptional Unrealised gain of ~₹92 crore on reclassification of EV Accelerator stake post IPO

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "This quarter reflects a phase of purposeful investment and platform strengthening, with the focus firmly on building capabilities that support long-term growth. Alongside steady revenue momentum, the period saw continued investments across talent, technology, and strategic partnerships to deepen the Company's presence in high-growth digital areas and strengthen its operating platform.

The quarter also marked meaningful progress on execution and market positioning. The achievement of CMMI Maturity Level 5 reinforces the Company's commitment to delivery excellence, while the alliance with XDuce creates a strong pathway to scale operations in North America across AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity. With a growing pipeline and a sharper focus on execution efficiency and scalable delivery, the Company is well positioned to convert these initiatives into sustained and consistent growth in the periods ahead."

Key Recent Business Highlights

CMMI Level 5 Certification: Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 (Version 3.0) for Development, reflecting the highest level of process maturity and delivery excellence.

Strategic Alliance with XDuce: Partnered with XDuce to accelerate North America growth and expand capabilities across AI, cloud, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data services.

