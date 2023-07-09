Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Actor Luv Sinha has garnered appreciation for his work in 'Paltan'. Apart from being a talented actor, Luv is also family-oriented in real life as he began his dream venture 'House Of Creativity' on the auspicious occasion of the anniversary of his parents- actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

On Sunday. the venture completed two years. On the occasion Luv said, "I began work on House Of Creativity with my team right before the lockdown hit. I had a goal in mind and that was to launch it on the occasion of my parents' anniversary as a token of love, respect and gratitude for all that they have done for me. It's solely because of them that I have been exposed to cinema, photography, art museums, art exhibitions etc."

He added, "All this played a big role in me wanting to start up a venture like 'HOC' that helps to promote art and simultaneously gives artists the right platform to express themselves. I don't think HOC would have existed without their contribution. I am grateful to them for everything that they have taught me in life. This is my humble way of doing something constructive and positive for artists and the art world. Henceforth for me, this had to start on the day of my parents' anniversary. This is extremely close to my heart and these two years have been wonderful. Here's to many more."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Luv will mark a special appearance in 'Gadar 2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment.

'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'. (ANI)

