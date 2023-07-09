Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday said his upcoming feature film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, gave him the opportunity to play a character which goes through a journey of "realisation". Bawaal follows an ordinary but popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit (played by Varun), fondly called Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys a mini celebrityhood in his hometown. Varun, 36, said working with Nitesh was always on his bucket list and the filmmaker's humility made him perform better. Janhvi Kapoor Says Visit To Auschwitz During Bawaal Shoot Left A Long-Lasting Impression On Her.

"I had a great time working with him. I personally feel it is one of my best characters as there is arc and realisation. As actors, we don't always get this opportunity to share a philosophy through our films. "In today's time, when nothing is organic, this film is very important. It is the closest to the truth of life at the moment," the actor said at the film's trailer launch here at the iconic ocean liner and hotel Queen Elizabeth II.

Bawaal also features Janhvi Kapoor as Ajay's wife Nisha. It focuses on "a series of events which take place on their trip to the World War II trail in Europe and test their marriage, forcing Ajay to confront the biggest war of them all - the war within", according to the official synopsis. The film comes at a time when people are living an image-oriented life in the era of social media, said the Bhediya star.

"In today's time, people are not fearless. Every human being has to fight his/her insecurity before they do anything. We all are running after an image and living a life with a filter. Bawaal is exactly that. It is something which needs to be experienced... I've never been so confident about the reception to my film, but with Bawaal I am," he added. Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Love Saga Has To Pass Through a War of Its Own in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Bawaal, which will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures. Sajid said the global appeal of the subject of Bawaal motivated them to release the film digitally. Bawaal deserves to be watched and enjoyed by audiences all over the world. Partnering with Prime Video to premiere the film and now launching the trailer in Dubai is a testament to our ambition of reaching a global audience. We're thrilled to be here in Dubai, and can't wait to see the world fall in love with Bawaal," the producer added.

Varun further said he is curious about the reaction of the audiences to the upcoming movie. "I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha. Dubai is like a second home to me, and I couldn't think of a better place to kickstart promotions for this global film with an Indian heart," he said.

Also present at the event were Janhvi, Nitesh, Ashwini, producer Warda Nadiadwala, and Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India.