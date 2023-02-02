Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) National Award-winning Bengali director Anjan Dutt said he has made his latest thriller film based on his book, following the path of Satyajit Ray who also first made a detective movie from somebody else's work and then from his own.

Dutt, who had made several films in this genre for theatres and OTT platforms, also said that the audience can expect from him three-four such movies for the big screen in the next four years.

The lyricist-singer-actor has penned a number of detective stories and made a film ‘Revolver Rahasya' (Revolver Mystery) based on one of them. It will be released on Friday.

Dutt made his first detective film in 2010 on Saradindu Bandyopadhyay-created ‘Satyanweshi' (Truth seeker) Byomkesh Bakshi. Three more movies on him came out from his stable later.

As others followed it up with the same character, “I thought why shouldn't I make a film from my own creation. And my reference, in this case, is Satyajit Ray," the 70-year director told PTI.

Ray created detective ‘Feluda' and the first story involving him was ‘Feludar Goyendagiri' (Detection by Feluda). However, the first movie based on that character was ‘Sonar Kella' (The Golden Fortress, 1974). However, the maestro's first detective film was ‘Chiriakhana' (The Zoo, 1967) which was centred on Byomkesh Bakshi.

"Ray had made thriller films adapted from his own works and I decided to do the same. I have started from the sixth one (Revolver Rahasya) from my series on Danny Detective INC. I am again following his (Ray's) tradition," Dutt said.

Stating that he would not make more than three-four thriller films in the next four years for the big screen, Dutta said, "I am not getting younger. It will not be possible for me to make more films in the thriller genre from the franchise of Danny Detective in the coming days.”

However, the director of national award-winning film ‘Ranjana Ami Aar Ashbona (Ranjana I won't come back again), said, “I will certainly make films for other genres - both for the big screen and OTT - as long as I can."

In 2021, Dutt adapted another story on Danny Detective for an OTT platform. He made other thriller web series too.

Asked what prompted him to work on Danny Detective for the big screen only, Dutt said, "Factors like huge magnification on screen, great sound effect. You cannot have the same amount of happiness and joy by watching at home on TV or mobile screen."

The director of ‘Dutta Vs Dutta', ‘Chalo Let's Go' and ‘The Bong Connection' said, "I will continue to believe in my lifetime that visiting a cinema hall and watching a film brings the feel of community viewing. It is like watching a football match in a stadium, watching a circus in a tent or an opera in a theatre.”

In Dutt's ‘Revolver Rahasya', which was shot in and around Kolkata and the hills, the sleuth uncovers a big corruption scandal.

