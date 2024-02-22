Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of 'Shastri' in Kolkata.

On Thursday, Madhur took to Instagram and shared a video and photos where he can be seen talking with Mithunda.

Also Read | Is Camila Cabello Feeling ‘Kind of Lonely’ After Her Break-Up with Shawn Mendes? Singer Spills the Beans.

The video starts with Madhur saying, "I am currently in Kolkata on the sets of 'Shastri,' and I am delighted to be with none other than the great Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun da."

Mithun, sitting next to Madhur said, " I have known this man since his young age."

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Comforted His Co-Stars During 'Chamatkar' Shoot, Calls Him 'Lovely Human Being'.

He added, "He used to sell video cassettes. My wife would call him and say, 'Madhur I need this cassette,' and he would come. Now look, this man is a five-time National Award winner. This only happens when your dream comes true. I always tell people that your dreams should come true. Hard work and all will happen, but dreams should come true".

Madhur expressed his admiration for Mithunda, saying that he has been a fan for quite some time. He also praised Mithun for his professionalism, highlighting that the actor always paid him on time and even provided advances when needed.

Along with the post, Madhur wrote, "I met @mithunchakrabortyofficial in #Kolkata and was thrilled to see him back on set, in great health. My bond with Mithunda dates back to my teen years when I used to deliver video cassettes. He has always been a source of courage and inspiration. #fanboy #MithunChakraborty."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3pN6VlN9Dc/?hl=en&img_index=1

Recently, Mithun has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

He reportedly expressed uneasiness on his return home from a film shoot and was rushed immediately to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)