Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently shared a social media post in remembrance of her guru and Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj, who had passed away on January 17 at the age of 84. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that had a clip in which Pandit Birju and Madhuri could be seen performing together on stage.

Along with the video, she wrote, "You've left memories that will forever remain etched in our hearts, Maharajji. The one who redefined every mudra, every single expression the one who redefined dance itself for me. Here's remembering everyone's favourite Pandit Birju Maharaj." Pandit Birju Maharaj had died after suffering a heart attack in the wee hours of January 17. Apart from being a renowned Kathak dancer, he was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to several films.

Madhuri Dixit's Moving Tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj

Maharaj, as he was known, had worked with Madhuri in several films including 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Devdas' and 'Dedh Ishqiya'. They worked on 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' for 'Devdas' and 'Jagaave Saari Raina' for 'Dedh Ishqiya'. He taught her the delicate and intricate dance moves for which Madhuri is still famous in the country, and around the globe.

