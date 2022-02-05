Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding celebrates his birthday on February 5. Now, we know the newest eye candy on the block and girls are swooning over his charming smile but sadly, he's already taken. Yes, Golding is married since 2016 in fact, but that's not gonna stop us from eyeing him, right? Henry is definitely the man of every girl's dream and his dapper wardrobe cements our case further. One look at his style file over the years and you're convinced that he knows his way with fashion and he won't ever get lost in that.

Right from his classic tuxedos to going funky in his all-red suit, Henry's fashion shenanigans serve all the purpose. He dresses up for the occasion and knows how to present himself on any occasion. From attending movie premieres, media interactions to awards ceremonies, Golding's wardrobe has just the right element for different soirees. We know the kind of impact he had on us in Crazy Rich Asians and how we went gaga over his chocolate boy looks. But his dapper choices only made us fall for him harder. On Golding's big day today, we take the opportunity to reminisce some of his best red carpet moments.

Let's have a quick look below...

Never Underestimate the Power of Black Tuxedos

Henry Golding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool in Blue

Henry Golding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

His Outfit Looks as Charming as His Smile

Henry Golding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not Every Man Can Pull Off an All-Red Look

Henry Golding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check and Mate

Henry Golding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Metallic Suits

Henry Golding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Dapper in His Black Suit

Henry Golding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recently, there were reports that Henry Golding is amongst the many contenders who may replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. After Craig's exit in No Time To Die, the makers are definitely eyeing Golding as the replacement and according to the actor, his ethnicity shouldn't really be a concern. Golding believes that Bond is a 'man of substance' and that's the only thing that should matter in the end.

Well, hush, hush! Don't tell anyone but we are secretly rooting for him to take up the mantle. Team Golding always!

On that note, we hope the actor has a blast on his special day. Happy Birthday, Henry Golding! Have a great one.

