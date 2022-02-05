Abhishek Bachchan turns 46 today and the actor was introduced to the industry with JP Dutta's 2000 film Refugee where he played the lead role paired next to another debutant Kareena Kapoor. Despite film failing at the Box Office, Abhishek Bachchan was hailed for his performance and even bagged Filmfare Award nomination for Best Male debut. The actor who was last seen in Bob Biswas has some interesting projects lined up for release and on his birthday we are going to take a look at every upcoming Abhishek Bachchan movie lined up to hit theatres in the coming years. The actor made his OTT debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows which was again lauded for his performance. 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Did You Know Abhishek Bachchan Had A ‘Cameo’ In This Karan Johar Multi-Starrer? (Watch Video).

Jr Bachchan was a part of hit films earlier in his career which is the 2004 hit Dhoom and comedy flick Bunty Aur Babli (2005). The actor has noticeable films to his name including Yuva (2004), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Guru (2008), Dostana (2009), Paa (2010), Bol Bachchan (2013), The Big Bull (2021). The actor has several projects under his name and on his 46th Birthday, let's take a look at every upcoming project of Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. Bob Biswas Ending Explained: 5 Questions the Sequel to Abhishek Bachchan’s Kahaani Spinoff Must Answer if It Ever Gets Made! (SPOILER ALERT).

SSS7

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to play the lead in R Parthiban's Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019) titled SSS7. He finished filming Chennai last year in September and he will be seen playing a protagonist who is the primary suspect in a murder case.

Dasvi

Abhishek is also going to headline the upcoming social comedy-drama titled Dasvi which also stars Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur. The movie is shot in Agra and Lucknow and the team has wrapped up the shoot already last year. Dasvi release date is yet to be announced.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Sequel

Breathe: Into the Shadows is renewed for yet another season and the series featured Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher in lead. The sequel to the Amazon Prime show will mark the comeback of Abhishek while Naveen Kasturia is the new addition to the cast.

