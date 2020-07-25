Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday treated her fans with a boomerang that showed the actor's glamorous avatar.

"Missing all the fun backstage shenanigans," the 'Kalank' actor captioned the post on Instagram as Dixit is seen having some backstage fun.

In the short clip, the 53-year-old actor is seen shaking a leg while channelling her energy for a performance on stage. Madhuri is seen sporting a glittery blue mesh dress with dangling skirt across the waist. Her wavy curls add charm to the actor's persona as she flaunts her red lip shade.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 8,000 views within just 20 minutes of being posted.

Lately, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star has been keeping her fans updated on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on the social media platforms.

Earlier, Madhur Dixit reminisced about her surfboarding experience and penned her quarantine thoughts as she advised to create unique experiences amid coronavirus induced lockdown. (ANI)

