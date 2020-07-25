It was on July 24, when Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar at 7.30 pm IST. Many of the late actor's fans, well-wishers and closed ones watched the movie and shared their heart-warming thoughts online. Netizens and celebs also showered love on Sushant and remembered that Bollywood has surely lost a gem. That's not it, as, in less than 24 hours, the IMDb rating of Dil Bechara broke all records with 9.8 stars, making it as the top-rated Hindi film ever. Indeed, this had to happen as if you've watched Sushant's last film, you'll understand the buzz. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara's IMDb Rating Soars To 9.8, Becomes Highest Rated Indian Film Ever.

Having said that, after achieving huge milestone on IMDb #DilBecharaCreatesHistory became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. From people sharing dialogues and best moments from the film to a few going gaga over the word #Seri, fans could not contain the emotions. Here, check out some of the Twitter reactions below. Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Film Is Entertaining Yet Soothing Balm for Aching Hearts.

I woke up with this news that #DilBechara release, the film has supposedly broken all records with its IMDB rating! I've given my rating 10/10 🌟 Hope you're at peace and happy now in heaven. We miss you so much, Sushant ❤#DilBecharaCreatesHistory #DilBecharaDay

Wow this one scene is enough to showcase the love of a hardcore thalaivar fan🥰🥰 This truly deserves 10/10 IMDb rating🔥🔥🔥 @DisneyPlusHS #DilBecharaDay #DilBecharaCreatesHistory #RajiniFansLoveSushant

This movie really became history. And we will always remember it#DilBecharaReview#DilBecharaCreatesHistory

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars. The story of the movie revolves around two complete strangers, who are destined to connect and live life to the fullest. However, cancer is the evil here as the deadly disease creates a storm in the lives of the two.

The movie is Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead actress and also marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial first. Also, Sushant's performance at the end of the film will bring a lump in your throat. The actor died by suicide on June 14. Stay tuned!

