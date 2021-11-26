Los Angeles, Nov 26 (PTI) Pop star Madonna said she is thankful to have maintained her sanity "through four decades of" censorship, sexism, ageism and misogyny as she blasted social media platform Instagram for removing her photographs from her official page without any warning.

Reposting the 10 pictures which were removed by the photosharing platform for allegedly violating its nudity policy, the 63-year-old music icon said it is "astounding" to her that a culture which commodifies women's bodies is having issues with a little expose.

"I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning on notification... The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized," Madonna wrote.

The photographs were first posted by the "Material Girl" singer earlier this week, and were removed by the social media website ahead of Thanksgiving.

Referencing the same, Madonna said she is thankful to have managed to maintain "my sanity through four decades of censorship...sexism...ageism and misogyny."

Referring to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, Madonna said, ''Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace,'' she concluded her post.

