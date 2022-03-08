Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): How time flies! Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene finds haed to believe how much time has passed and only a year is left for her younger son Ryan to attain the voting age.

On the occasion of Ryan's 17th birthday on Tuesday, Madhuri took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for him. "Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Everyday I'm a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son," she wrote.

Alongside the birthday greetings, Madhuri shared a picture with Ryan and her husband Shriram.

In November 2021, Ryan won hearts by donating his hair to Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day. Madhuri had revealed that Ryan did not get a haircut for almost two years as he wanted to help those suffering from cancer. (ANI)

