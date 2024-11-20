Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen at a polling booth in Maharashtra on Wednesday as they arrived to cast their votes in the ongoing Assembly elections. The couple, speaking to the media after casting their votes, encouraged citizens to exercise their democratic rights. "Please vote. It is very important. We cannot sit and complain if we do not vote. As citizens, this is our responsibility. The facilities at this voting centre are very good and quick," the couple told media. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Actor-Turned Politician Govinda Steps Out To Cast His Vote Amid Recent Health Concerns (Watch Video).

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Cast Their Votes

#WATCH | Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani cast their vote for #MaharashtraElections2024, at a polling booth in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/GljD4xrBPJ — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Among all districts of Maharashtra, district of Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter turnout of 27.73 per cent till 1 pm, while a naxal hit Gadchiroli district recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent.

From film celebs to political fraternity, several individuals have urged the citizens to exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic festival by casting their vote.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and his daughter, film director Meghna Gulzar, arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast their vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections that got underway this morning. Speaking to media persons after casting her vote.

Meghna urged citizens to step out and take voting seriously.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also urged people to vote in large numbers, underlining the importance of voting in a democracy. He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a Govt in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important." Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar and Ali Fazal Step Out Early To Cast Their Vote (View Pics).

Voting for the single phase Maharashtra assembly elections will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.