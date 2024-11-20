The voting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 kicked off on Wednesday (November 20) at 7 AM. Actor-turned-politician Govinda, who joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also stepped out to vote amid recent health concerns. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the veteran actor dressed in an all-white ensemble could be seen outside a polling both in Mumbai. He proudly flaunted his inked finger to the photographers at the location. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar and Ali Fazal Step Out Early To Cast Their Vote (View Pics).

Govinda Casts His Vote at a Polling Booth in Mumbai

