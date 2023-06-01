Superstar Mahesh Babu has announced that his latest Telugu movie has been titled Guntur Kaaram. The 47-year-old actor shared the title and teaser of the new film on social media on Wednesday as he paid a tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary. "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna," Babu wrote on Instagram alongside the new film's poster. Guntur Kaaram Teaser: Mahesh Babu Wrecks Havoc on Goons in This Sneak Peak of Trivikram Srinivas’ Next (Watch Video).

A veteran of Telugu cinema, Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly known as Krishna, died in November 2022 at the age of 80. In another post, Babu shared the film's title. "Highly inflammable!#GunturKaaram" he wrote. The movie is directed by Trivikram, who earlier worked with the superstar for films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Watch Guntur Kaaram Teaser Below:

Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram also stars Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres countrywide on January 13, 2024.

