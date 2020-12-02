Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Majorly missing her father and sister, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Dubai, on Wednesday shared a photograph with dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea.

The 'Neerja' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture with the 'Mr. India' actor and Rhea saying that she is missing her family back in Mumbai.

The 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' star dropped a stunning photo dressed in a traditional ensemble and wrote, "Majorly missing them."

In the snap, Sonam is seen as striking a perfect pose with her sister and dad.

The 'Khoobsoorat' star's doting parents were quick to take note of the adorable picture and dropped comments on it.

Dad Anil wrote, "Missing you and Anand too", while mother Sunita Kapoor said, "What about me ???"

In the stunning snap, Sonam looked gorgeous in the red outfit.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier on Diwali, Sonam had shared two throwback pictures with her family and her in-laws and talked about how she had been missing them on the occasion.

On the professional front, the actor has recently completed 13 years in Bollywood and was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' alongside Angad Bedi and Dulquer Salmaan. (ANI)

