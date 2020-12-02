While Rahul Vaidya is surely becoming one of the most loved contestants in Bigg Boss 14, he became quite the favourite when on the eve of actress Disha Parmar's birthday, Rahul proposed to her on national television. Rahul wrote out his message for Disha on his T-Shirt and wore that for the whole day of Disha's birthday. And eversince, the nation wants to know - what is Disha's answer? Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s Mother Geeta Lashes Out At Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Says Their Plans To Malign Her Son Have Failed.

Apart from that, Disha is also in the news for reports of how she has been approached to enter the show as a VIP guest in Bigg Boss 14. And the lady has also turned down the offer. But it has nothing to do with Rahul's proposal.

Talking to SpotboyE, Disha revealed, "I have been approached for a few seasons! But I don’t think I can be a good contestant for the show! Am a very boring person." And when quizzed if Rahul is the reason why she turned down Bigg Boss 14, she replied, "No, it was not because of him. I said No in general for the show."

