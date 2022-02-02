A still from 'Now And Then' (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Makers of 'Now And Then' have released the premiere date and first look photos of the upcoming Apple TV plus's bilingual drama series.

As per Deadline, the first three episodes of the series will be released on May 20, with the remaining five dropping individually on Fridays.

Set in Miami, 'Now and Then' explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The show stars Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, as well as Jose Maria Yazpik, Maribel Verdu, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Zeljko Ivanek, Jorge Lopez, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

The series is created by Ramon Campos, Teresa Fernandez-Valdes and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernandez-Valdes will serve as showrunners. Bambu Producciones produced for Apple TV plus. (ANI)

