Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday shared her excitement over her son Arhaan Khan turning 18, on social media.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star took to Instagram, sharing pictures of her son's birthday party decorations.

She further marked the day by sharing a heart-warming video that captured her son growing up.

"Our baby boy turns 18," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Arhaan is the son of Malaika Arora and film producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. After 19-year-long marriage, the duo had called it quits back in 2017. (ANI)

