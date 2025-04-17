New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Popular folk singer Malini Awasthi and former Rajya Sabha MP and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh attended the two-day cultural event 'Renaissance 2025', which began on Wednesday evening at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi to celebrate the spirit of Indian performing arts.

While speaking to ANI, Awasthi spoke about the importance of background artists and technicians who work behind the scenes to make every performance successful.

She said, "The true essence of any event is not the main artist, but all the background artists and technicians, without whose efforts the event and the main artist would both be dull... Today's event is to recognise the hard work of the background artists and technicians..."

Classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, who has represented Indian art on many platforms, spoke about how each performance is a new journey for an artist.

"... There are many artists performing, but no matter how many times one has performed, it is always a new beginning for an artist. I give my best compliments to everyone..." said Mansingh to ANI.

'Renaissance 2025' featured a wide range of performances, including Gaurav Bhatti (Kathak) from Canada, Aneesha Grover, Nandita Kalan (Bharatnatyam), Ayana Mukherjee (Kuchipudi), among others.

'Renaissance 2025' will continue on April 17 with more performances lined up. (ANI)

