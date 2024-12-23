Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, passed away today at the age of 90. His demise evoked heartfelt tributes from celebrities, politicians, and admirers nationwide, all mourning the loss of a visionary director who is considered to have a key role in reshaping Indian cinema.

Shyam Benegal breathed his last today at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where he was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences to the family, friends and followers of Shyam Benegal. Taking to her X handle, Mamata wrote:

"Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends and followers."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recalled his childhood memory of Shyam Benegal.

"Mourning the passing of #ShyamBenegal, a giant of India's New Wave cinema who leaves a considerable body of cinematic accomplishment behind. My sisters and i knew him since our childhood, when he was an advertising professional who photographed them as the first "Amul Babies". His impact will endure, but his passing is an immense loss, for cinema and for humanity."

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said it is sad that famous director Shyam Benegal passed away. "He brought parallel cinema to the forefront. He received many national awards. His service to Indian cinema is incomparable and his departure is an end to an epoch. I pay my homage to the departed soul."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recalled notable works of Shyam Benegal which will help to inspire generations of filmmakers. Taking to his X handle, Mallikarjun wrote,

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema and a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement. His tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, leave an indelible mark.

His works like 'Bharat, Ek Khoj' based on Pandit Nehru's 'The Discovery of India' and the series 'Samvidhaan', which is based on the Constituent Assembly debates are a valuable reference point for young audiences. Recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, along with 18 National Film Awards, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed profound sorrow over the passing away of veteran filmmaker,.

In his condolence message, the Governor wrote,

"Shri Shyam Benegal belonged to the rare league of exceptionally brilliant filmmakers who made an indelible mark on the world of cinema through his pioneering contributions to parallel cinema. His masterpieces like Ankur, Nishant, and Manthan showcased his courage in portraying social realities. He also gifted the nation the iconic television series Bharat Ek Khoj, which beautifully connects the viewers with our glorious past.

With his demise, India has lost a genius filmmaker who inspired generations of storytellers. I pay my homage to Shri Shyam Benegal and convey my deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

Benegal received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema. (ANI)

