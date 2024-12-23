Singer Rahul Vaidya recently revealed that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has blocked him on Instagram. During a conversation with paparazzi in Mumbai on Monday (December 23), Rahul was asked about the block and appeared quite surprised. He confessed that he had no clue why it happened, adding that he was equally puzzled by the situation. Rahul expressed that he had never had any issues with Kohli and didn’t understand the reason behind the block. Despite the confusion, he made it clear that he holds no ill feelings toward the cricketer and believes something may have happened without his knowledge. ‘How Did He Get So Much Money’?: Rahul Vaidya Responds to Criticism Over Photos of His New Luxury SUV.

The singer said, “Muje zyada pata nahi Virat Kohli ne block hi kar diya hai muje toh Instagram pe. Muje aaj tak samaj hi nahi aaya ki Bhai ne block kyu kiya. (I don't know much; Virat Kohli has blocked me on Instagram. Till today, I didn't understand why he blocked me)". He also said "He is one of the best batsmen in our country. Pata nahi shayad kuch hua hoga. Muje abhi tak samaj nahi aaya ki block kyu kiya hai (Maybe something must have happened. I still don't understand why he blocked me). He further clarified that he has no ill feelings towards the Indian cricketer. “I don’t know the reason. I have never had any issues with him. I don’t know if something ever happened,"

Rahul Vaidya is an Indian singer who first rose to fame at the age of 17 when he appeared on the inaugural season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He is well-known for hit songs like Madhanya, Do Chaar Din, Mausam, Garbe Ki Raat, and Prem Kahani, among many others.

