Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): The release date of Mammootty starrer 'Kalamkaval' has been postponed. The film was slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 27.

Jithin K Jose directs the movie, while the music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The film is produced by George Sebastian under the banner of Mammootty Kompany.

On their Instagram handle, Mammootty Kompany announced that the movie's release date has been postponed. The makers have not revealed a new theatrical release date yet.

The makers recently released the movie's trailer, offering a brief glimpse of Mammootty's character. The film also stars Vinayakan in the lead role.

The one-minute and fifty-second trailer opens with an introduction to the story of two friends whose petty fights turned into a communal riot in the village of Kottayikkonam in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Vinayakan plays the role of an investigating officer tasked with solving the case, but as he delves deeper, the buried secrets astonish him.

While the trailer is primarily focused towards Vinayakan's character, the final moments of the video focus more towards Mammootty's character.

A notable moment occurs when Mammootty's character delivers the line, "Do you know killing what offers the most pleasure?" This quote, left unanswered, serves as the trailer's closing statement, further fuelling speculation about the nature of his character.

Mammootty recently won the Best Actor award for his stellar performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film Bramayugam. In contrast, debutante Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her impressive portrayal in Feminichi Fathima at the Kerala State Film Awards 2025. (ANI)

