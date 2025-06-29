Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): The much-loved French couple Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to part ways after being together for 18 years, reported E! news.

As per the publication, their representatives confirmed the news to the French news agency Agence France-Presse.

"After 18 years together, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to separate by mutual agreement. This decision was made with mutual goodwill."

The Oscar-winning actress and the actor-director, who first shared the screen in the 2003 romantic drama Love Me If You Dare, started dating in 2007. They are parents to two children--Marcel, 13, and Louise, 8.

In their statement, Marion and Guillaume said they wanted to share the news themselves to stop any "speculation, rumors and risky interpretations." They also asked the public to respect their privacy and especially protect the privacy of their children.

"By demonstrating transparency through this press release, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet also express their desire that their private lives," the statement added, "especially those of their two children, be respected."

The couple's relationship began shortly after working together on-screen and has lasted through nearly two decades of work and family life. They welcomed their first child in 2011 and their second in 2017.

Both Marion and Guillaume are big names in international cinema. Marion won an Academy Award for her role as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007). She has also appeared in hit films like Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2013), and Allied (2016). (ANI)

