New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is all set to receive the Honorary Golden Bear lifetime achievement award at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

The filmmaker, who most recently directed "Killers of the Flower Moon", will be honoured in an award ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024, the festival announced on Thursday.

Considered amongst the greatest filmmakers in world cinema, Scorsese has directed over 70 films, including classics such as "Taxi Driver", "Raging Bull", "Goodfellas", "Cape Fear", "The Age of Innocence", "Gangs of New York", "The Aviator", "The Departed", "Shutter Island", "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Irishman".

"Killers of the Flower Moon", his latest film, is amongst the most buzzed titles this year, is a strong Oscar contender.

As a cinema lover, Scorsese, 81, has also championed the cause of film preservation. With The Film Foundation, he supports the restoration and distribution of classic films.

