Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): This Lohri fashion designer Masaba shared a priceless image of her newborn daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba also shared that she and her husband Satyadeep Mishra have named their little one "Matara".

"3 months with my Matara (lotus flower emoji) The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes," she captioned the post.

Through the picture, Masaba gave us a glimpse of Matara's little hands. We can also see Masaba flaunting a gold bangle which features her daughter's name.

Masaba and Satyadeep welcomed their baby in October 2024. Announcing the arrival of their girl, Masaba shared a post which read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day, 11.10.2024 (sic)."

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, her father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013. (ANI)

