Makar Sankranti, also popularly known as Uttarayana or Sankranti, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in India with great fervour and enthusiasm. The day marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn, which is called as Makara in Hindi and hence the name Makar Sankranti. The festival is dedicated to the Lord Surya and is said to mark new beginnings. Makara Sankranti 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The Makara Sankranti Punya Kala will begin at 09:03 AM and last till 06:21 PM on the same day. The Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 09:03 AM and ends at 10:54 AM. The Makara Sankranti Moment is at 09:03 AM. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Makar Sankranti 2025 Date

Makara Sankranti 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14.

Makar Sankranti 2025 Timings

The Makara Sankranti Punya Kala will begin at 09:03 am and last till 18:21 pm on the same day.

The Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 09:03 am and ends at 10:54 am.

The Makara Sankranti Moment will be at 09:03 am.

Why Is Makar Sankranti Celebrated?

The day of Makar Sankranti is significant as it indicates the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days, symbolising new beginnings and prosperity. Makara Sankranti is an important pan-Indian solar festival, known by different names. In Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti or Sankranthi is known as Pongal. In Gujarat and Rajasthan Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayana. In Haryana and Punjab Makar Sankranti is known as Maghi. The festival is associated with the harvest season, expressing gratitude to nature and the Sun God.

Makar Sankranti Rituals and Significance

Makara Sankranti is celebrated in many parts of the India with some regional variations and customs. Every year Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the month of January and is dedicated to the Hindu religious sun god Surya. This significance of Surya is seen in the Vedic texts, particularly the Gayatri Mantra, a sacred hymn of Hinduism found in Rigveda.

Makara Sankranti is also associated with the birth and coming of the final Avatar of the Hindu God Vishnu, Kalki. The festival of Makara Sankranti is regarded as important for spiritual practices and accordingly, people take a holy dip in rivers, especially Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).