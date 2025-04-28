Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): Actor Rupert Grint, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, and his partner Georgia Groome have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Goldie G. Grint.

The actor shared a photo of their newborn daughter on Instagram, revealing the news to fans.

Grint posted a picture of Goldie wearing a white onesie with her name embroidered on it, accompanied by a caption that read, "Secret Child Slightly Revealed... Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far)."

He also gave a shoutout to Groome's obstetrician-gynaecologist, Alex Di Gesu, for his role in the birth.

This addition marks the couple's second child together, following the birth of their daughter Wednesday G. Grint in 2020.

Rupert and Georgia have kept their family life relatively private, but they have occasionally shared insights into their experiences as parents.

In previous interviews, Grint has spoken about his love for fatherhood and his efforts to introduce his daughter Wednesday to his iconic Harry Potter role.

He has also shared humorous anecdotes about his daughter's early language development, including accidentally learning a curse word from one of his scripts. (ANI)

