Los Angeles [US], October 29 (ANI): Star couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently stepped out for a date night at Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The superstar couple, who was regularly seen on TV as they enjoyed the action from the front-row of Dodger stadium on Tuesday, wore Dodgers merch for the big game, as per Page Six.

Also Read | Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan's Home in Canada; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Warns Artists Over Ties With Sardar Khera.

Markle and Harry were seen dressed in casusal outfits, consisting of blue Dodgers caps, white shirts and blue over-layers.

Before the game, MLB shared a clip showing the duo smiling and greeting fans as they arrived at the stadium.

Also Read | 'King': Is Shah Rukh Khan Dropping 'Glimpse No 1' of His Upcoming Action Entertainer? Don't Fall for This Fake 'Censor Board' Certificate Going Viral!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQX9wfljcGe/?hl=en&img_index=1

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Earlier this year, the two celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Marking the special occasion, she wrote,"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary," she posted.

Meghan also uploaded a photo of a bulletin board filled with adorable moments -- a visual timeline of her and Harry's love story, from their early courtship to their life in California today, including a never-before-seen Christmas snapshot of Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

One of the images captured Prince Archie planting a kiss on Princess Lilibet's forehead as the siblings stood in front of a festively decorated Christmas tree, surrounded by wrapped presents and stockings hung on the mantle behind them.

The collage also featured an ultrasound photo labeled "Archie" next to a photo of Meghan looking down at her pregnant belly. Below that set was a tender picture of Harry with newborn Archie labeled "May 6, 2019" -- the day he was born.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Suits' alum came up with 'With Love, Meghan Season 2'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)