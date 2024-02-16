Los Angeles, Feb 16 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep is set to return for the fourth season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building".

Streep will again recur and reprise her role as Loretta Durkin, the love interest of Martin Short's Oliver Putnam, reported Deadline.

The season four of the hit crime comedy -- headlined by Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez -- will kickstart with a trip to Los Angeles before the action returns to its central location, The Arconia apartments, in New York City.

Streep joins Molly Shannon, who also has a recurring role in the upcoming chapter of "Only Murders in the Building", which is co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.

Dan Fogelman of "This Is Us" fame, Short, Gomez and Jess Rosenthal are attached as executive producers.

"Only Murders in the Building" is produced by 20th Television.

