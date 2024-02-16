Siren stars Jayam Ravi in the lead role along with Anupama Parameswaran, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film directed by Antony Bhagyaraj hit the big screens today and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Siren’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Siren has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Siren Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh’s Thriller!

Siren full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Siren Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Siren 2024 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Siren Tamilrockers, Siren Tamilrockers HD Download, Siren Movie Download Pagalworld, Siren Movie Download Filmyzilla, Siren Movie Download Openload, Siren Movie Download Tamilrockers, Siren Movie Download Movierulz, Siren Movie Download 720p, Siren Full Movie Download 480p, Siren Full Movie Download bolly4u, Siren Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Siren Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Siren First Song Out: Jayam Ravi and Anupama Parameswaran Look Smitten in Soulful Track ‘Netru Varai’ (Watch Video).

Apart from Siren, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Bramayugam, Bhakshak, Fighter, Anweshippin Kandethum, among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).