Alia Bhatt created a buzz among fans as she dropped a glimpse of her first Met Gala look. Alia took to Instagram and teased fans with a monochrome picture of herself in her Met Gala outfit. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a flared gown and keeping her tresses half-tired and looking away from the camera as she strikes a stunning pose. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Poses with Designer Prabal Gurung Ahead of Her Red Carpet Debut (View Pic).

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "& here we go." As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I M SO EXCITED." "OMGGGGG," another commented. Another wrote, "True inspiration."

Check out Her Pics and Video From the Event Below:

Alia Bhatt Arriving at MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt With Prabhal Gurung

The one and only Alia Bhatt arrived hand-in-hand with @prabalgurung at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Pwu5FF1OPf — Golden (@netflixgolden) May 1, 2023

More Alia Bhatt Pics From MET Gala

— HOLLYWOOD IM HERE! alia bhatt at met gala 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0D88BUwUbK — MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) May 1, 2023

Alia Bhatt Puts Pics on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

When She Teased Her Dress Hours Earlier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019. Now, Alia is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year and fans can't wait for look.

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone. is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

The 2023 Met Gala is taking place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.